KBMT
Close

Barbers Hill ends Nederland's season

Barbers Hill edges Nederland, 1-0

Ashly Elam, KBMT 10:24 PM. CDT May 06, 2017

Nederland left it all on the field in a 1-0 loss to #5 Barbers Hill Saturday. The Eagles sweep the series after beating the Bulldogs 4-0 Friday.  

UIL BASEBALL
CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT
Game 2
#18 Port Neches-Groves 12 Humble 9 F
PNG wins series (2-0)
Area: PNG vs Manvel

CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT
Game 2
#5 Barbers Hill 1 Nederland 0 F
Barbers Hill wins series (2-0)

CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT
Game 2
Bridge City 13 Huntington 3 F
Game 3
Bridge City 12 Huntington 0 F
Bridge City wins series (2-0)
Area: Bridge City vs Liberty

CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT
Game 2
#9 Silsbee 6 Jasper 4 F
Silsbee wins series (2-0)
Area: Silsbee vs Huffman Hargrave

CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT
Game 2
#7 West Orange-Stark 15 Diboll 0 F
WOS wins series (2-0)
Area: WOS vs Tarkington

CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT
Game 2
#13 Hudson 8 Orangefield 2 F
Game 3
Orangefield 7 #13 Hudson 1 F
Area: Orangefield vs Hardin-Jefferson

CLASS 3A BI-DISTRICT
Game 2
Kountze 5 East Bernard 0 F
Kountze wins series (2-0)
Area: Kountze vs Pollok Central

CLASS 3A BI-DISTRICT
Game 2
Newton 4 Anderson-Shiro
Newton wins series (2-0)
Area: Newton vs Danbury

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories