Barbers Hill ends Nederland's season

Nederland left it all on the field in a 1-0 loss to #5 Barbers Hill Saturday. The Eagles sweep the series after beating the Bulldogs 4-0 Friday.



UIL BASEBALL

CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT

Game 2

#18 Port Neches-Groves 12 Humble 9 F

PNG wins series (2-0)

Area: PNG vs Manvel

CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT

Game 2

#5 Barbers Hill 1 Nederland 0 F

Barbers Hill wins series (2-0)

CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT

Game 2

Bridge City 13 Huntington 3 F

Game 3

Bridge City 12 Huntington 0 F

Bridge City wins series (2-0)

Area: Bridge City vs Liberty

CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT

Game 2

#9 Silsbee 6 Jasper 4 F

Silsbee wins series (2-0)

Area: Silsbee vs Huffman Hargrave

CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT

Game 2

#7 West Orange-Stark 15 Diboll 0 F

WOS wins series (2-0)

Area: WOS vs Tarkington

CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT

Game 2

#13 Hudson 8 Orangefield 2 F

Game 3

Orangefield 7 #13 Hudson 1 F

Area: Orangefield vs Hardin-Jefferson

CLASS 3A BI-DISTRICT

Game 2

Kountze 5 East Bernard 0 F

Kountze wins series (2-0)

Area: Kountze vs Pollok Central

CLASS 3A BI-DISTRICT

Game 2

Newton 4 Anderson-Shiro

Newton wins series (2-0)

Area: Newton vs Danbury

