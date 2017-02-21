Barbay has been put on notice at Jasper

One day after indicating that Head Football coach and Athletic Director Darrell Barbay is still employed by the school district, Jasper superintendent Gerald Hudson has now said that Barbay has been given one month notice that he will be replaced on March 20.

Barbay has been coach of the Bulldogs for five years, leading them to a 43-19 record, including a 10-3 record this past season, including a district championship.

Hudson told the Beaumont Enterprise that while he was impressed with Barbay;s record, there were other factors that led him to go in a different direction.

