Astros to play Rangers, Mets at Trop in St. Petersburg

Astros to play Rangers, Mets at Trop



HOUSTON (AP) - A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the Houston Astros will play their next two series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, because of flooding from Hurricane Harvey.



This includes a three-game series beginning Tuesday with the Texas Rangers and a three-game series with the New York Mets starting on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not yet been announced by the teams or by Major League Baseball.



Both the Astros and Rangers flew to Dallas after their games in California on Sunday to await news of where the series would be held. They'll now head to Florida where the Astros will have home games far away from home like they did in the wake of Hurricane Ike in 2008 when they played two scheduled home games in Milwaukee.



It means the Astros will end up playing 19 straight games away from Houston, where the AL West leaders last played on Aug. 24. A 10-game road trip begins after the Mets series.

