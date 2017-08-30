Astros returning home to face Mets

The Houston Astros announced Tuesday that they are returning to Houston this weekend and will start a three-game series against the New York Mets on Saturday.

The series had been scheduled to begin on Friday but the teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday at Minute Maid Park followed by the game that was regularly scheduled for Sunday.

"We hope that these games can serve as a welcome distraction for our city that is going through a very difficult time. We hope that we can put smiles on some faces," Astros president Reid Ryan said in a statement.

The Astros had to relocate their series against the Texas Rangers this week to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, because of catastrophic flooding in the area in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The Astros will return to Houston on Thursday night after their game against the Rangers.

