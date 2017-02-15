Astros open up their new camp at West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- While portions of the Astros' new Spring Training facility remain under construction, the overwhelming sentiment as pitchers and catchers reported on Tuesday was that the team occupying the space is built to win.

As construction workers bustled around the complex the Astros share with the Nationals, which is still under construction in many parts, players arrived amid expectations of an American League West title and more. The new-look Astros will hit the field for the first workout on Wednesday.

Hinch will address the team as a whole at some point this week and likely tell them to embrace the expectations that have been placed on them.

"We want to be good, we want to be elite," he said. "We've got to prepare like it. We've got to be ready to answer these questions because nowadays, more than ever before, there's this interest in setting expectations for every team. It doesn't get us anything. It doesn't mean we've won any more games or accomplished anything, but we're going to embrace the fact we have a good team. We're going to go out and earn it and prove we're worthy of it."

MLB.COM

(© 2017 KBMT)