Astros end Orioles' 4-game winning streak with 8-7 victory



BALTIMORE (AP) - Rookie Yuli Gurriel had a career-high four hits, including a home run, and the Houston Astros received a gritty pitching performance from Mike Fiers in an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.



Colin Moran hit his first major league homer and first triple for Houston, and Brian McCann also went deep.



The Astros took an 8-2 lead into the ninth before Adam Jones hit a two-run double off James Hoyt and Jonathan Schoop homered with two on against Chris Devenski.



After Chris Davis was thrown out trying to bunt against the shift, Ken Giles struck out Mark Trumbo to earn his 21st save.



Fiers (7-4) threw 105 pitches over seven innings. The right-hander struck out nine, including Jones three times, and allowed one run and six hits.

