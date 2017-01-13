HOUSTON (AP) - Tony Allen scored a season-high 22 points, Mike Conley added 17 and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from a 15-point, third-quarter deficit for a 110-105 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.



Memphis led by two late in the fourth quarter before scoring the next five points, capped by a 3-pointer by Troy Daniels, to make it 110-103 with 26 seconds left. A dunk by James Harden came next, but Houston missed two shots after that to allow the Grizzlies to hold on for their third win in four games.



Harden had 27 points and nine assists for the Rockets, who have lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Tony Allen credited coach David Fizdale's blunt halftime speech for the Grizzlies' drastic defensive turnaround against the Rockets.

Houston shot 58.3% from the floor in the first half and 26.1% in the second half. Allen on Fizdale: "He told guys, 'We need to stop lying to ourselves. We're not playing hard.'"Allen has season-high 22 as Grizzlies down Rockets 110-105.

Rockets guard James Harden had a simple answer on the defensive communication issues in the loss to the Grizzlies. "That's every night," he said. "Blown coverages or whatnot, missed shots, offensive rebounds, it's part of basketball. You don't over think it, you get better at what we need to get better at and move on."

