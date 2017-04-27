Adaptive Baseball comes to Ford Fields

Thanks to the SETX Baseball Academy, the Adaptive Sports League will be included as part of their Spindletop Boom select tournament this weekend.

The teams of special athletes will be staging three games Saturday April 29, Mets vs Rangers at 8:20 pm, Astros vs Reds at 10:20 pm and Pirates vs Marlins at 12:10 pm at field number five.

Close to 90 teams will be competing in two day tournament ranging in age from 7-14.

