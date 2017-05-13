Adames' six RBI help LU clinch series

BEAUMONT, Texas (Lamar Athletics) – In his first game back in just under a week, Robin Adames dialed up some big at-bats and drove a season-high six runs Saturday to lead the Lamar University baseball team to a series victory with a 14-8 win over Stephen F. Austin in Southland Conference action at Vincent-Beck Stadium.

The sophomore finished his day 3-for-6, one of two Cardinals (31-21, 14-12 Southland) with three hits Saturday (Phil Ingram), and accounted for six runs batted in and two more scored. The six RBIs is the most since Jacoby Middleton did it on Feb. 22 last season against Arizona.

The win put the Cardinals and Lumberjacks (26-25, 14-12) into a tie for sixth place with just four games left in the Southland season. The top eight teams will advance to the league tournament.

“Robin is such a veteran hitter. He goes up there with a plan and is very smart at the plate,” said head coach Will Davis. “He really cashed in today with six RBIs and some great at-bats.”

Twice Adames had two-RBI base knocks. His first was in the five-run fifth inning with a single into left field. With the bases loaded and one out, Adames ripped a 3-1 count pitch that scored both Grant Devore and Ingram, both of who reached with singles.

Bryndan Arredondo chased home Reid Russell (walk) on a single through the left side. Adames scored on a single close to Arredondo’s path from Chad Fleischman, and Arredondo was the final run of the inning on a sacrifice fly from Chaneng Varela.

In the eighth inning, Adames pulled down his other two-run base knock with a laser shot over the left field fence. He took the first pitch of the at-bat for a ball, and unloaded on the second pitch that hit the second wall at Vincent-Beck Stadium.

Adames put the Cardinals up 3-0 in the second inning with a single to center field that chased home DeVore, who reached on a fielder’s choice, the same way Adames netted his other RBI – in the sixth. Prior to Adames’ single, Silvers took a pitch to the hand and was followed by two-straight singles from Cole Coker and Dellocono. With the bases loaded, DeVore rolled into a fielder’s choice and Ingram laced a sacrifice fly into central that put LU up 2-0.

Lamar scored another couple in the third, right after SFA pulled to 3-2 in the top of the frame. With the bases loaded and two outs, DeVore lifted a sinking liner to left field, but Andrew Cole whiffed when trying to gather it and allowed both Coker (single) and Dellocono (walk) to score from second and first.

DeVore - in the ninth spot of the order - and Ingram (leadoff) combined to go 5-for-8 with six runs and three RBI. DeVore, who has multiple hits in six-straight games, was 2-for-4 and Ingram was 3-for-4. Both scored three runs each and Devore had two RBI.

“It was a tough to decide between Grant and Phil on who should be leadoff,” said Davis. “We just felt that Phil has been getting on base at a really good clip against righties. He did today and make a great play at short.”

Ingram flashed his leather in a potential jam in the eighth. With a runner on second, he slid up the middle to take away the hit and then throw out the runner at first.

Coker had two hits in three at-bats with two runs scored, and Russell, Arredondo, Fleischman and Dellocono all chipped in one hit apiece.

The Cardinals outhit the Lumberjacks, led by Stephen Stuart at the plate with two hits and two RBI, 14-11. It was the 35th time this season LU outhit its opponent.

“Over the course of the game we took nine walks and a hit-by-pitch,” said Davis. “When you get 10 free runners and 14 hits, 24 base runners is a good recipe to score runs. Fortunately we were able to do that today.”

Lamar ran through eight SFA pitchers, and all but two surrendered runs. Starter Trevor Kiminski (3-4) wore the loss on three innings of work. He gave up four earned runs on seven hits, three walks and struck out four. Austin Hagy pitched 1 1/3 innings with four runs allowed on three hits and two walks.

Ryan Johnson started the contest for Lamar and carried a no decision. He pitched two innings and gave up two runs on three hits and two walks. Galen Andrews (3-0) claimed the win with a team-best 3 2/3 inning game. He allowed two runs, both on one hit, and struck out two.

The Cardinals will try for the series sweep Sunday at 1 p.m., and prior to that first pitch Lamar Athletics will recognize the seniors playing in their final game at Vincent-Beck Stadium. Senior Jimmy Johnson (5-4, 4.48) will face off with lefty Erik Nouise (2-3, 5.05).



