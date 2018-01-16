You can be paid to be a chicken nugget taster

Some people have cooler resumes than others.
But how many people get to list themselves as a "Chicken Nugget Connoisseur"?
Yes, really.
B&M is looking for someone to be their chicken nugget taste tester.
According to the U.K. brand's website, the preferred experience includes:
- Getting the 20 share box of nuggets from McDonalds and keeping them all for yourself
- Being the first in the office kitchen whenever someone says there’s cake
- That time you tripped and fell at a buffet and saved the plate before yourself
- Going to an event or party because there is free food
- You value the importance of a fish finger sandwich in life
- You can conduct a power point presentation on the reasoning behind curly fries being nicer than chips
Think you fill these requirements? Apply here.
© 2018 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs