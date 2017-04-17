WR Andre Johnson to sign one-day deal, will retire as a Houston Texan

FILE PHOTO: Nov 30, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans receiver Andre Johnson (80) smiles prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. (Photo: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports, Matthew Emmons)

HOUSTON - The Texans will sign wide receiver, Andre Johnson, to a one-day contract that will allow him to retire as a member of the organization, the team announced on Monday.

Johnson will be honored at a press conference on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 1 p.m. at NRG Stadium.

Johnson played with the Texans for the first 12 years of his career after being drafted third overall in the 2003 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami, Florida.

He is the all-time leader in nearly every receiving category for the Texans. His records include career receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597), receiving touchdowns (64) and 100-yard games (51).

He also scored 64 career touchdowns for the Texans, second most in franchise history.

