Woman in serious condition after struck by car in Beaumont

BEAUMONT - A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a car as she was crossing Washington Boulevard according to Beaumont Police.
A Beaumont Police officer on the scene at Washington Boulevard and Fannett Road said she was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth in serious condition.
Washington Boulevard and Fannett Rd
Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area while they investigate.
© 2018 KBMT-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs