'Winnie the Pooh' Shaped Drugs Found on Suspect

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police found drugs in the shape of Winnie the Pooh when they arrested a suspect on drug charges Thursday morning.

Officers say around 3:30 am., they got a call of a disturbance at the S-Mart on Greystone Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found 41-year-old Adis Glen Crawford III. Officers say he and his vehicle smelled of marijuana.

Officers say a plastic bag fell out of his pocket when they were searching him. Field tests showed the bag tested positive for ecstasy pills, hash oil, and marijuana, police say.

Investigators say Crawford had almost 50 multi-colored pills in the shape of a cartoon character. (The character appeared to be Winnie the Pooh). They also say he had 10 grams of hash oil in canisters and a small amount of marijuana.

Crawford was then booked at the Richland County jail.

