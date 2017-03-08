Watch: Puppy who overdosed on heroin greets new owner with kisses

Lucky the dog greets his new owner

It looked like pure puppy love at first sight. A little girl named Lacy meeting her new pup Lucky, who couldn’t quit licking her face.

“I will play with him and love on him because he is the cutest sweetest little puppy," she said.

Lucky really does live up to his name, says Carrollton Police Department Spokeswoman Jolene DeVito.

“A great end to what could’ve been a terrible story," she said.

The young chihuahua almost didn’t survive to see this day.

“[He's] totally different than when I found him," says Carrollton Animal Control Officer Debbie Hutchins, who found the 4-month-old listless in a car in February.

Authorities believe he had eaten heroin that was in the car while his owners were inside a Home Depot allegedly changing price tags. They were arrested for that and for drug possession.

Lucky was taken to the North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic, where he went from near death, to now rambunctious.

“It feels good considering how he came in," says the clinic’s Senior Animal Care Specialist Joe Skenesky.

He says the case generated a lot of adoption interest.

“Hundreds of phone calls and emails and contacts about Lucky" came into the clinic, he said, after local news outlets featured Lucky's story.

It came down to a lottery Wednesday morning to determine who would take Lucky home. But when one of the finalist ticket holders saw the look on the face of John Lepsch’s 7-year-old granddaughter, he gave up his ticket to her.

“That’s like a million dollars when you see your granddaughter’s face light up with delight," Lepsch said.

Everyone agreed right there; these two were clearly tethered by more than a leash. Lacy and Lucky will grow up together.

