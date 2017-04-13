Warrants issued to men in relation to spring break beach brawl

Today, felony aggravated assault warrants have been issued by the Galveston County Sheriffs Office to four men involved an a spring break brawl. The father of Noah Frillou says his son was trying to get out of a Crystal Beach brawl last month when he was beaten unconscious.

"I want justice served to the fullest extent," said Greg Frillou, the father of Noah, "I want to push it to the max to make sure justice is served."

The warrants have been issued for 18-year-old Morris and Rufus Joseph, 20 year old Deionte Thompson, and 21 year old Daletredricc Wolfford. Thompson is now a red-shirt freshman on the University of Alabama football team. Morris and Rufus Joseph recently celebrated the Mustangs' state football championship.

"We have had a lot of support from family and friends and even a lot of people in the community," said Frillou.

The father says, support is what led to the identification of the suspects.

"God is good and he is recovering," said Frillou. "All I'm worried now is making sure these people are prosecuted."

It's still not clear how the beach brawl started. None of the suspects have turned themselves in. The family is offering $1,000 for anyone who has a full video of the incident.

