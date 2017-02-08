Wanted convicted sex offender captured in DC

(Photo: US Marshals)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WUSA9) -- The convicted sex offender from Virginia who US Marshals were searching for was captured in downtown, D.C. on Wednesday.

He was supposed to self-report to a transitional center in Texas but never showed up. DC police say he was arrested in the 500 block of 4th St. NW.

According to the US Marshals, Matthew Stager was released from the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg, Virginia on Febuary 2, 2017. Stager was supposed to self-report to a transitional center in Texas the same day. He did not show up in Texas and his whereabouts are not known.

Officials said Stager had no specific ties to the Hampton Roads area, but it was possible that he was in the area he recently traveled through. Stager had connection to multiple states around the country.

