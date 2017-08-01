Waco officer remains in critical but stable condition after being run over

Scene of incident. (Photo: KCEN)

WACO - A Waco police officer remains in critical but stable condition at Baylor Scoot & White Hillcrest Hospital after being ran over by a suspect while trying to serve a search warrant to a suspect. The suspect later died at hospital after officers fired gunshots at him.

Channel 6 spoke to Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt and he said the officer is headed in the right direction.

“I can tell you he was severely injured,” Chief Holt said.

Waco Police said they will not release the identities of the suspect or the officer until Wednesday as the earliest.

Read More: Suspect dead, officer severely injured after serving search warrant in Waco

Chief Holt told Channel 6 he was in a meeting when he found out and he was humbled by the support from other agencies.

According to Waco Police Sergeant Patrick Swanton, officers were trying to serve a warrant to the suspect in white GMC Denali when the man sped toward the officer - hitting and pinning him under the SUV.

Other officers at the scene took defensive action and fired shots at the suspect who later died at Hillcrest Hospital in Waco.

The suspect was a known drug dealer and they had been watching him for a while, officials said. The SUV was pulled over and with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Team and SWAT, the Waco police officer walked up to his car to serve the warrant when chaos unfolded.

"As he was serving our citizens today, trying to get dope off the streets of Waco the suspect intentionally ran over an officer, trying to elude getting a search warrant on him," Swanton said.

The officer was uniformed in tactical gear and clearly distinguishable to the suspect, Swanton said.

Police physically had to lift the SUV off the officer after he was run over.

Neighbors in the area said crime like this is nothing new for the area.

"I've been living here for 12 years and there has been some problems in this neighborhood all the way down to Edna Park and even issues with theft," Resident Ronald Lucas said.

Waco police said the only reason they fired was to stop the suspect's hostile actions toward the officer.

"To the family of that suspect, we're sorry you have to go through this, but that individual started that this morning," Swanton said.

Chief Holt reminds us all, it is important to remember there are families and people involved in this on all sides.

“There are human beings involved in this on both sides,” Holt said. “The suspect, who I think Sergeant Swanton has told you passed away, he has family and our thoughts are with that family as well.”

Hold said the injured officer’s road to recovery is long and only beginning.

“It is going to be a long, long road to recovery and we’ll need to support his family during this effort,” Holt said. “It is not going to be a short-term thing.”

© 2017 KCEN-TV