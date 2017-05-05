Vidor resident responds to drowning death of child

A Vidor family continues to mourn the tragic death of their two year old boy. The child had slipped out of the home and fell into a backyard pond where he drowned.

"It’s hard to even to describe because it’s never happened to me," said Nessy May, a Vidor resident. "I never had to experience something like that as a mother."

May, a mother of two, has lived on Timber Lane Road for over two years. Her home is less than a mile away from where the boy drowned. May says, the area is a community where a lot of people know each other.

"Everyone gets along well here," said May.

Yesterday, Orange County emergency responders performed CPR on the boy after he fell into a pond in the family's backyard off of Terry Road in Vidor.

"I feel for the family," said May. "I'm sure they are hurting.”

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that "Our thoughts and prayers are with this family during this difficult time."

"He had a lot of life to live," said May. "It wasn't his time to go."

Tomorrow, a fundraiser will be held for the family at the Market Basket in Vidor. Proceeds will help the family to pay for the child's funeral.

© 2017 KBMT-TV