Vidor ISD proposes bond to build a new High School

VIDOR - A proposed 73.5 million dollar bond for a new Vidor High School was the topic at the 9th informational meeting Monday afternoon.The meeting gave an explanation of the bond that citizens will vote on next month.

"The proposal is asking voters to decide on the construction of a new High School," said Jay Killgo, the Superintendent for Vidor ISD.

Killgo provided those at the meeting with an outline of the proposed bond. Over the past six months, the Vidor Citizens Advisory Committee has been the agency to recommend the new Vidor High School.

"Their general feeling was that they felt like our current high school has become outdated for high school learning," said Killgo.

The current High School is over 50 years old. Kilgo says, its time for high school students to learn in a better learning environment.

"The recommendation was based on the fact that we can move our Junior High into the current high school, while also to be able to provide a new campus for our high school students," said Killgo.

Opponents of the project argue that the 73 million dollar price tag is to much, which will force a tax increase.

"It will be a 40 cent increase and it would be phased in over time until 2032," said Killgo.

Susan Maines who attended Vidor High School several years ago says that the project will not only benefit a new facility for high school students, but also force Vidor Junior High students out of an old building.

I would love to have that campus moved because I have grand daughters that are their now," said Susan Maines, a Vidor resident.

Vidor ISD is hoping for a larger turnout at the next meeting on April 18th at Oak Forest Elementary School. Citizens will be able to vote for or against the bond on May 6th.

