Vidor girl fights cancer for the second time

VIDOR - The fight continues for 2-year-old melody Patterson who was diagnosed in April of last year with Retinoblastoma, a rare disease that accounts for 3% of cancers in children.

"Torn apart. I mean, there is really no other way to put it," said Shawn Patterson, the father of melody.

Shawn Patterson says the disease is a cancer of the retina. Melody's left eye was removed as a result. But, soon after surgery, the family would learn the battle for Melody's life wasn't over.

"Thought we were in the clear and then all of a sudden, something else hit us," said Patterson.

Just last week, melody was diagnosed with another rare condition called Leptomeningeal disease, which is a cancer that spreads to the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

"Apparently any doctor that finds it, doesn't normally see it in kids, they mostly see it in adults," said Patterson.

Melody is currently at M.D. Anderson in Houston undergoing chemotherapy leaving the family praying for a miracle.

"I'm not the one to go out and ask for much. Faith, prayers all helps, donations," said Patterson.

Shawn says Melody's situation has turned his focus to the importance of childhood cancer awareness and wants others to be aware.

"No form of cancer is more important than the other, but the most over looked one is childhood cancer," said Patterson.

