Vidor Chief of Police wants I-10 speed limit evaluated

VIDOR - At the weekly meeting of Orange County Commissioners Court, Chief of Police, Rod Carroll made a request for commissioners to ask the Texas Department of Transportation for an speed evaluation study on I-10 from Cow Bayou to the Neches River.

"As far as people going to and from work, felt like it was unsafe and that's what created this request," said Rod Carroll, the Chief of Police in Vidor.

Chief Carroll reminded the court of the recent accident that took two lives on the I10 interstate near Vidor. In the accident, an 18-wheeler hit a pickup truck, then barreled through a concrete divider and into another vehicle head-on. Carroll blames the fatal accident on high speed limit.

Carroll says the interstate initially had a speed of 55mph, which was later increased to 65mph and now 75mph. Carroll says people exceed even that speed.

"Although, the post of the speed limit says 75mph, drivers caressing at 85mph on average, is what I fully expect," said Carroll.

According to ABC news, higher speed limits implemented between 1995 through 2005 led to a three percent increase in deaths.

"My thought process is, when it happens and its a facility accident, it all makes us think about it for a moment, if I would of just slowed down," said Carroll.

