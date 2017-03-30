Close VIDEO: Interstate 85 collapses in massive fire in Atlanta Interstate 85 collapses under fire on March 30, 2017. WXIA 6:23 PM. CDT March 30, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST ATLANTA -- A portion of Interstate 85 has collapsed as a massive fire raged on Thursday evening. The fire is near the Buford-Spring Connector. Click here for live coverage.PHOTOS: Fire burning under Atlanta Interstate © 2017 WXIA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories South TX State Fair opens today!! Mar 30, 2017, 4:51 p.m. Ribbon cut, gates open for the 2017 South Texas State Fair Mar 30, 2017, 7:50 p.m. Whatchu Eatin? The fair edition Mar 30, 2017, 7:47 p.m.
