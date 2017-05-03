VERIFY: Was this baby born with an IUD in his hand?

Have you been seeing this picture of a newborn holding an IUD in his hand all over your Facebook feed?

Well, we heard some people saying this baby was born with contraceptive in his hand and we wanted to Verify whether or not that was true.

Our Verify team used Google's reverse search to search the image to see if we could find the image anywhere else, perhaps of the infant without the IUD in his hand. However, we could not.

That is because the picture is not fake. It was posted by Lucy Hellein of her newborn son who was conceived while she as had the Mirena IUD.

However, and this is a big however, Hellein's son was not born with the IUD in his hand, Hellein told First Coast News Reporter Brittany Dionne over the phone. Instead, the IUD was found during her c-section and it was placed in the hand on her son as a sort of tongue-in-cheek nod to conceiving while having an IUD in. Her friend took the photo. The post has now been shared over 62,000 times.

Mirena, is said to be over 99 percent effective in preventing unwanted pregnancy. Doctors were aware of the IUD in her uterus throughout her pregnancy, but Hellein said when they went to remove it, they could not find it.

Congrats to Hellein and her new healthy baby boy!

© 2017 WTLV-TV