13 killed, more than 50 injured in Barcelona van attack

BARCELONA - A white van slammed into crowds on a tree-lined pedestrian mall Thursday in Barcelona's popular tourist district Las Ramblas, killing at least 13 people and injuring 50 in what Spanish police call a terror attack.

One suspect has been arrested, Mossos d'Esquadra, the police force of the Catalan autonomous region, said on Twitter, adding that police are "treating him as a terrorist."

Interior Minister Joaquim Forn said the death toll could rise due to the number of serious injuries reported.

The Las Ramblas district is lined with stalls and shops in the center of Barcelona. People walk down a wide, pedestrian path in the center of the street but cars can travel on either side.

The van entered at the northern edge of Las Ramblas and drove down more than 600 yards through the pedestrian section, according to Rac1. The van zig-zagged as it ploughed through the street, stopping on top of a As the van drove, it made zig-zags and stopped on top of one the famous Miró mosaic.

Laia González, 22, a recent university graduate who lives nearby, was getting ready to go out and shop with her parents when they heard screaming.

“We went out in the balcony and saw many people running, stumbling over each other, screaming in absolute horror, going inside shops, and shops shutting down," she said. "All you could hear was screaming and the loud noise of (store's) metallic blinds.”

"We can confirm this was a terror attack. The counter-terror protocol has been activated," the Catalan police tweeted.

Albert Tort, 47, a nurse who lives in the area, tells the Spanish newspaper El Pais the scene of the carnage was a "real disaster."

"I have counted at least 6 dead, I have tried to revive a young man but it has been impossible, " Tort said.

In Washington, the White House says President Trump has been alerted to the unfolding situation. He said on Twitter than the U.S. condemns the terror attack and "will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you!"

This year there have been several high-profile terror attacks involving vehicles across Europe. In Spain, there hasn't been a major terrorist attack since the 2004 Madrid train bombings by Al Qaeda inspired terrorists, according to El Pais.

El Pais said the Clinical and Provincial Hospital of Barcelona is treating three injured by the incident. Police cordoned off the street and shut down businesses.

The government of Catalonia's Carles Puigdemont tweeted, "Maximum prudence and all the attention to the victims in the events of this afternoon in Barcelona."

August is peak tourist season in Barcelona, which is a popular destination for Americans.

