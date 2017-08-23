Valley Mission Pool lets dogs swim on August 27

photo by Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash --- Valley Mission Pool lets dogs swim on Sunday, August 27.

The Valley Mission Pool calls it “Valley Mission Paws in the Pool” and we will get to see some dog paddling from all types of man’s best friend.

The pool is at 11405 East Mission Avenue, in Spokane Valley.

It is $5 per dog, and you are encouraged to pre-register online here.

From 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. dogs 65 pounds and under can swim, and from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. dogs 66 pounds and over can swim.

The rules and regulations can be found here.

There is no word on how they plan to combat the “wet dog” smell.

© 2017 KREM-TV