Valley man, woman arrested with over a ton of pot at border crossing

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (AP) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over a ton of marijuana found in a motorhome at a southern Arizona border crossing.
The agency says officers at the Lukeville crossing found 2,600 pounds of marijuana valued in excess of $1.3 million when led to it by a drug-sniffing dog during a secondary inspection of the vehicle Saturday.
Agents arrested a 55-year-old Glendale man who was driving the vehicle and a 58-year-old Phoenix woman who was his passenger. Their names were not released.
Lukeville is located 113 miles west of Tucson.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs