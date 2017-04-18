KBMT
Valley man, woman arrested with over a ton of pot at border crossing

Border officers make a huge drug bust with 2,600 pounds of marijuana from a motor home at the Port of Lukeville in Arizona.

Associated Press , KPNX 8:59 PM. CDT April 18, 2017

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (AP) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over a ton of marijuana found in a motorhome at a southern Arizona border crossing.

The agency says officers at the Lukeville crossing found 2,600 pounds of marijuana valued in excess of $1.3 million when led to it by a drug-sniffing dog during a secondary inspection of the vehicle Saturday.

Agents arrested a 55-year-old Glendale man who was driving the vehicle and a 58-year-old Phoenix woman who was his passenger. Their names were not released.

Lukeville is located 113 miles west of Tucson.

