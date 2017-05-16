Arrest affidavit: Uber driver shot after posing for photo with a gun

John Mark Beaty is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting Uber driver multiple times on Tuesday May 16, 2017 outside an apartmant complex in East Dallas.

A former Army Ranger faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting an Uber driver multiple times on Tuesday.

John Mark Beaty, 33, opened fire after police believe he may have mistaken a situation involving a handgun as a crime.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at the Lakewood on the Trail Apartments in East Dallas.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WFAA, a customer had a case with a handgun inside.

The Uber driver, identified as 24-year old Marwin Al-Aloosi, asked the passenger if he could pose for a picture with the unloaded gun.

"Al Aloosi held the gun up against the right side of his face and that is when multiple shots were fired into the vehicle," according to the affidavit. "The witness saw Beaty approach the vehicle with a 'shock look' and then Beaty assisted to help the witness put pressure on the wounds."

Al Aloosi was hit multiple times in the chest and abdomen and transported to Baylor hospital, his condition is unknown.

The Uber driver had recently moved from Iraq, according to a social media profile News 8 located, but no further information was available.

Beaty has no criminal record and according to his open Facebook page is employed as a "ready coach" at Trident Response Group.

The Dallas based consultant firm specializes in "risk mitigation, threat solutions and readiness training", according to the company's website.

A representative for the company refused to comment to WFAA when asked about Beaty's employment with the company on Tuesday.

