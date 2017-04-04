TxDOT spreading awareness on work zone fatalities

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, work zone fatalities in Texas increased 27 percent, resulting in 181 deaths last year. In regards to National Work Zone Awareness Week, TX-DOT is reminding drivers to be cautious when driving through work zones. Last year, there were 481 work zone crashes in Beaumont, resulting in three fatalities. In Port Arthur, there were 20 work zone crashes resulting in one serious injury.

"There's alot of road construction going on in Texas right now," said Eliseo Nabejar, a construction worker. "People should pay attention to the roads and signs."

According to TX-DOT, there could potentially be more than 25-hundred active work zones at any given time.

