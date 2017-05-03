Two shot, killed in restaurant shooting in Arlington

Police are working a shooting at a restaurant in Arlington Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at the 6500 block of S. Cooper Street at Zona Caliente Sports Bar.

Arlington Public Information officer, Lt. Christopher Cook says the two people have been shot and killed in this incident.

"We believe the shooter is one of those deceased who was killed by a customer in the location after the suspect shot and killed someone inside the restaurant," Cook said.

The customer who shot the shooter had a concealed weapon on him at the time of the incident.

Arlington Police say it is too early to determine a motive or whether the suspect knew the employee.

The location will be processed for evidence collection and detectives will be conducting interviews with all employees and customers that were inside the business.

This comes after the rash of violent incidents across Texas in the past couple of weeks.

