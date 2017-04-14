Twins get accepted into 40 colleges between them, receiving $900K in scholarship offers

17-year-old twin sisters Akhya C. and Akhea S. Mitchell got accepted into 42 schools between them, earning over $900,000 in scholarship offers.

Akhya C. and Akhea S. Mitchell both attend Troup County Comprehensive High School in LaGrange, Georgia, earning a 4.5 GPA and a 3.9 GPA respectively.

Due to their stellar grades and involvement in various student organizations, the two were able to afford to apply to 42 colleges in total for about $200, their mother, Kalitha Reynolds, told ABC News.

Along with using the Common Application -- which allows students to apply to up to 700 colleges and universities for a flat rate that ranges from $25 to $90 -- the Mitchell twins also took advantage of college fairs, they told ABC News.

"We started out by attending college fairs and taking advantage of free applications on site," Akhya, who is one minute older than her sister, said. "And some colleges offer days where the application was free so we took advantage."

The two credit a school organization called She's D.O.P.E. for helping them navigate the college application process.

