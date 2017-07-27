Travis Collins gets 15 years, $10K fine for 2015 DWI wreck that killed Orange County couple

Travis Collins, 30, was sentenced to 15 years in prison as well as $5,000 fine punishment for each of two charges of intoxication manslaughter but the sentences will run concurrently.

KBMT 9:44 PM. CDT July 27, 2017

