Train slams into charter bus in Biloxi - 3 dead, dozens injured

BILOXI - A train slammed into a charter bus stuck on the tracks in Biloxi Tuesday morning, killing 4 people and injuring a majority of the 42 passengers on board, according to Chief John Miller of the Biloxi Police.



Miller said the bus was coming from Austin, Texas and heading to an unknown destination in Mississippi.

He said it is not known why the bus was stalled on the track.



According to Julia Clark with American Medical Response in Harrison County, Mississippi, 3 people were initially killed and 10 were in critical condition. Another 10 were listed as serious with 15 said to be 'walking wounded,' and the rest did not need medical attention. Chief Miller said that a fourth person died later at the hospital.

A spokesman for the bus company, ECHO Transportation, would not comment on the accident, saying only they are "mobilizing an investigation" at the moment.

"The eastbound mixed freight train, traveling from New Orleans to Mobile, Ala., had three locomotives and 52 cars – 27 loaded cars and 25 empty cars," said Gary Sease, CSX spokesman. "The crossing has flashing lights and crossing gates."



