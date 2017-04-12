Track athlete trying to go international in 2020

A Vidor paralympian is not letting his disability prevent him from reaching his goals. Today, 30-year-old Anthony Quinn competed at L.C.M High School for the chance to go to the Paralympic National Championship. Quinn's goal is to run at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo. The event is an international multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities.

"If I would of hit 65 seconds, I would of been able to make it to the national championship in Los Angeles, California," said Quinn.

Today, quinn missed the time to beat by .13 seconds at the Little Cypress Mauriceville High School track meet in Orange. This prevented him from competing in the national championship.

"Well with the track being as wet as it is, I didn't want to push that hard coming out of the start," said Quinn.

This isn't the first time Quinn has faced adversity.

"When I was three years old, I was diagnosed with a Osteosarcoma,"

Osteosarcoma is a bone caner that forced the amputation of his left leg at four years old.

"Even thought I didn't make that time, I was grateful to for given the opportunity to come out here and try," said Quinn.

Quinn will have a second chance to go to the national championship at next weeks 400 meter track meet in West Orange. Quinn says, he is confident he'll beat the 65 second time.

"I'm excited about whats next for me," said Quinn.

Those who would like to support Quinn at his next track meet next week are able too. The meet will be at stark high school around six p.m.

