Tornados from Texas to Wisconsin leave three dead

At least three people are dead and dozens more injured after a string of tornados swept across five states Tuesday.

As many as 27 tornados battered communities from the Texas plains through Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

A mobile home park in Chetek, Wisconsin was among the areas hardest hit.

"There was several trailers here that were gone, and not here anymore," said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

Elk City, Oklahoma also took a direct hit.

Forecasters warn more severe weather remains a danger for the rest of the week.

