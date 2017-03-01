Tony Romo debuts on Instagram with adorable video of his sons playing football

Tony Romo's sons seen playing football in the backyard in an Instagram video posted by Romo on March 1.

Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo made a strong debut on Instagram Wednesday with an adorable video of his kids playing football in the back yard.

In the video, Romo’s oldest child, Hawkins, has a football. Rivers, the younger son, is lined up to play receiver.

And the pre-play confusion is pretty cute.

Rivers’ announcement of his position, wide receiver, is emphatic and adorable. He isn’t quite on Dez Bryant’s level, though, as he’s not exactly sure which way to run his route -- or that he has to run a route at all.

Tony plays field general behind the camera, making sure each kid has the correct assignment. He even has Hawkins deliver one of dad’s signature pre-snap calls: “180!”

At this point, things couldn’t be much cuter… But let’s just say there won’t be any #RiversCaughtIt hashtags floating around Cowboys Nation as a result of this video.

Hawk’s pass goes right through Rivers’ hands, and the play ends in an incompletion and a lot of tears. The video's final seconds show Tony consoling his youngest son and telling him, “It’s OK.”

Well, here's my first instagram. Thanks for all the support this year everyone. I think you'll enjoy some videos I have stored from my crazy kids. This might be my favorite. A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

Romo captioned the post with this message: “Well, here's my first instagram. Thanks for all the support this year everyone. I think you'll enjoy some videos I have stored from my crazy kids. This might be my favorite.”

• Go here to see the video

And, for anyone not convinced people liked it… The video had over 32,000 views and Romo’s account (@tony.romo) had over 340,000 followers within just over an hour of the post hitting the social media network.

Candice Romo announced this week that she and Tony are expecting a third son, due Sept. 1.

Copyright 2016 WFAA