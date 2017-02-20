Thousands left without power after powerful storms overnight

Storm damage photo - Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Thousands of people are still in the dark Monday morning after thunderstorms ripped through the San Antonio area.

At one point Sunday night, 46,000 CPS customers were without power.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, 666 outages are affecting more than 29,000 people.

CPS crews are working hard to get power restored throughout the area.

For more information on the outages in your area, visit CPSenergy.com.

Currently at 23K customers still affected from storm. Crews working as quickly/safely as possible to restore power. #cpsenergy — CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) February 20, 2017

Storm caused significant damage & we ask for your patience in restoration. Crews are out working as safely/quickly as possible. #cpsenergy pic.twitter.com/GbAxpxo3w3 — CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) February 20, 2017

(© 2017 KENS)