JEFFERSON COUNTY - With the deliberation beginning at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, and still no decision, the defense states that they are not surprised on how complicated the trial has become.

The defense team for Demarcus Brown began by praying before the beginning of jury deliberations.

On Tuesday, a loss prevention officer at Walmart testified he followed Brown around the store with the un-purchased television inside a cart.

Prosecutors argued that surveillance video provided enough evidence of guilt by showing multiple angles of Brown trying to leave the store with the television. The defense states that the lack of video showing Brown actually leaving the store with the television helps Brown's case.

"I think factually its pretty clear, the witnesses from Walmart never saw him leave the store," said Sean Villery-Samuel, the defense attorney.

The controversial video showing Brown bloodied and badly beaten after the arrest was not allowed to be discussed by the defense.

"I believe the judge didn't want it to disturb the jury in this case," said Samuel.

Due to Browns past two convictions of misdemeanor theft, the current charges will be bumped to a felony theft if convicted.

"My experiences with him, he is more than what people have tried to portray him to be," said Samuel.

The deliberation will continue at 8:30 Thursday morning and prosecution will not make a statement until the trial is over.

