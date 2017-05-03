Texas Legislature passes ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'

AUSTIN - (AP) - The Texas Legislature has passed a ban on so-called "sanctuary cities" that allows police officers to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs and police chiefs with jail time if they don't work with federal authorities.



Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has pledged to sign the bill into law, which could now come quickly.



The GOP-led Senate passed the bill Wednesday despite objections from Democrats, who call the bill a "show-me-your-papers" measure that will be used to discriminate against Latinos.



The term "sanctuary cities" has no legal definition, but Republicans want local police to help federal immigration agents crack down on criminal suspects in the U.S. illegally.



The bill allows the state to withhold funding from local governments for acting as sanctuary cities.

