Texas Energy Museum Blowout featuring Laura Ingraham

BEAUMONT - One of America's most widely recognized conservatives spoke to Southeast Texans at the Texas Energy Museum Blowout Thursday night.

Radio talk show host Laura Ingraham delivered her message at the museum's annual fundraiser. Ingraham is the editor-in-chief and founder of lifestyle website, LifeZette. She is also a Fox News Channel contributor.

She recently made headlines when she was one of the finalist for the White House Press Secretary job. Ingraham expressed her opinion on the fairness of recent media coverage of the Trump administration.

"I think there is a lot of dogs in the media who will take a comment and throw it in as a headline and I don't think that's smart and I think most people don't think that is smart," said Ingraham. "I think most people want their president to be successful whether that be a Republican or a Democrat."

Other speakers at the annual event have been Dr. Ben Carson, Jeb Bush, Mike Huckabee, and Karl Rove. Proceeds from the event went to the exhibitions and educational programs going at the Energy Museum.

