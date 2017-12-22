Texas DPS, TxDOT warn drivers to travel safe this holiday season

Texas DPS is reminding drivers to stay sober and follow basic traffic laws during the holidays in order to "give the gift of safe travels."

DPS said in a press release Saturday it will conduct traffic patrols from Dec. 24-27 and Dec. 31-Jan 1., looking for drunk drivers, speeders, seat belt violators and other dangerous drivers, in efforts to increase safety on Texas roadways during the holiday season.

DPS added local law enforcement will also increase traffic patrol efforts over the holidays.

DPS Director Steven McCraw released the following statement via email:

“The holidays are here, and as everyone begins to celebrate this special time of year, we are also asking Texans to be responsible and safe. We trust the majority of Texans will heed our guidance to be extra careful and patient on the roadways, but there will always be those who disregard the safety of others by driving impaired or engaging in other reckless behavior. DPS, and police agencies across the state, will do our part to deter and take enforcement action against dangerous drivers over the holidays.” -DPS Director Steven McCraw

DPS said during the six-day Christmas/New Year holiday enforcement effort last year, the department issued more than 72,000 citations and warnings for a variety of violations, including speeding, no insurance and seat belt/child safety seat usage.

The department also wanted to remind drivers to stay alert for those working on the side of the road (i.e. officers, tow truck drivers, firefighters, EMS officials, fellow drivers pulled over, etc.) by following the phrase " SLOW DOWN or MOVE OVER. "

Lastly, DPS offered these tips to drivers to stay safe while traveling this holiday season:

• Do not drink and drive. Make alternate travel plans if you are consuming alcohol.

• Slow down – especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.

• Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits using a portable wireless device to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.

• Buckle up everyone in the vehicle – it’s the law.

• Don’t drive fatigued – allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

• Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.

• If you see a road hazard or something suspicious during the holidays, report it to the nearest law enforcement agency.

• Before your trip begins, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and always double check to make sure all cargo is secure.

• Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. In the event of inclement weather, use extra caution on roadways.

For road conditions in Texas, visit https://drivetexas.org

