Congressman Al Green calls for impeachment of President Trump

HOUSTON - Congressman Al Green has called for the impeachment of President Trump.

During a press conference Monday, the democratic congressman accused the president of obstructing the investigation into possible ties between Trump's campaign and Russian influence during the 2016 election.

Green cited three acts committed by President Trump that he believes merit impeachment:

The firing of former FBI Director James Comey, who was overseeing a lawful investigation into possible campaign ties to Russian influence. Trump acknowledging that he considered the investigation when he fired Comey. Making Comey the subject of what Green calls a "threatening" tweet. It read, "James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press.”

Green says these acts combined add up to intimidation and obstruction.

“A good many people assume that impeachment means that the President will be found guilty. It does not. Impeachment is the genesis of the process. The revelation are likely to be revealed in the senate and that’s where the trial actually takes place," said Green.

Congressman Green says he’ll wait a few weeks to see how the public and House leadership respond before possibly taking action.

Paul Simpson, Chair of the Harris County Republican Party issued the following statement in response:

I can understand Congressman's Greens's frustrations. However, the American people already "weighed in" last November by electing a Republican President and Congress. It's understandable that Congressman Green has nothing better to do than waste time grandstanding with accusations about tweets since the American people have rejected his parties' failed policies. In the meantime, our national Republican leadership is focused on doing what they were elected to do--repealing and replacing Obamacare, securing our borders, and reforming the tax code to help create jobs for Americans.

