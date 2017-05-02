Texas Cares - Donate

When Texans are hurting, we pull together. Here's how you can help the families who were devastated when tornadoes tore through East Texas:

Call to donate via the WFAA phone-bank today, Monday - May 1, from 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm (CST) at 972-988-8888.

You can also donate online from now through May 7th, by completing the information below. Or, by visit participating Tom Thumb locations across North Texas until May 7th.

Every dollar collected will go directly to The Salvation Army to assist the tornado and storm victims in East Texas.



Donations are tax deductible.



How the money to The Salvation Army will be used:

• All money (100%) earmarked for East Texas Tornado Relief will be used for that specific disaster.

• The funds will be used to cover immediate relief expenses including delivering meals, hydration, and snacks, etc. to first responders and disaster victims, as well as household clean-up kits for those affected.

• Currently, The Salvation Army has one disaster food truck at Canton Junior High, one disaster food truck at I-20 Dodge Jeep Chrysler in Canton, and a catering truck roving through affected areas to serve victims directly.



• The Salvation Army delivered 10 pallets of clean-up kits to the area for distribution to those affected.

• The first priority with funds raised will be to cover relief expenses. Once expenses are covered, any additional money can be used to meet the long-term needs of victims. This is done through having caseworkers interview people to determine their needs. Then, we pay contractors directly to perform work to help restore people's losses.

• $35 helps provide one household cleanup kit.

• $500 helps keep a disaster food truck operational for a day.

• One Salvation Army disaster food truck can serve up to 1,500 meals a day.

ONLINE DONATION - Through May 7, 2017:

