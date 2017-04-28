Vanderbilt Commodores inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) celebrates after a fumble recovery during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel, Christopher Hanewinckel)

Round 2 of the NFL Draft is underway!

2nd Round

The Texans select Vanderbilt inside linebacker Zach Cunningham with the 57th overall pick.

Zac Cunningham on joining talented #Texans defense: "This is going to be a great experience for me." — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) April 29, 2017

New @HoustonTexans ILB @ZCunningham_LB posted 295 tackles, 39.5 TFLs, 6.0 sacks, 7 FF and 7 FR in 36 career games at @VandyFootball. pic.twitter.com/lg5tBArPcf — Texans PR (@TexansPR) April 29, 2017

Photos: Texans pick Vanderbilt ILB Cunningham in 2nd round of NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have selected another quarterback, this time DeShone Kizer of Notre Dame with the 52nd overall pick.

Aggie Justin Evans, Texas A&M safety, is selected 50th overall by the Tampa Bay Bucaneers.

The Cincinnati Bengals select Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon 48th overall -- a pick considered controversial after video surfaced of Mixon punching a woman in 2014.

Houston Cougars linebacker Tyus Bowser is selected 47th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

A second-round trend? Three of the first 11 picks in Round 2 of the NFL Draft are defensive backs from the University of Washington.

Deshaun Watson arrives in Houston!

O'Brien on Watson: "His ability to retain information and be able to teach it back to us... We are looking forward to working with him." — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017

Watson: "Tom Savage was actually the first guy to shoot me a text. He was excited for me to be able to join the QB room." — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017

Watson: "Football is fun. It helped me get to this point right now. I love the challenges it brings. The adversity, the struggles." — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017

O'Brien: "He's a bright guy. We are looking forward to coaching him." — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017

Watson on Mom: "She made sure I was the right person off the field... [That] I was taking care of my responsibilities, being disciplined." — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017

Watson on learning: "Learn from the veteran guys. Learn about the organization. Learn the system & be the best teammate I can be." — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017

#KHOU11 #Texans DeShaun Watson reacts to the question about if he has to start the season on the bench pic.twitter.com/aYSB9ohq9Y — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) April 28, 2017

Watson: "I still have a lot to learn. I'm going to be a sponge." — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017

Watson on family support: "My mom. She's my rock. She's the one that raised me... My whole family plays a huge part of my support cast." — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017

Watson: "Just starting with the visit. Once I got here, the players brought me in... It felt like I was already on the team." — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017

First look at QB @DeshaunWatson4's new @HoustonTexans jersey ahead of his 2 p.m. introductory press conference. pic.twitter.com/BkmCi9VdHt — Texans PR (@TexansPR) April 28, 2017

From the #Texans, new QB Deshaun Watson will wear No. 4. pic.twitter.com/GbNxpdShhk — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) April 28, 2017

Headlines

REACTION: What they're saying about the Texans drafting Deshaun Watson

READ: Texans move up to get Deshaun Watson

READ: Myles Garrett goes No. 1 overall in 2017 NFL Draft

READ: Another Watt joins J.J. and Derek in NFL

ANALYSIS: The craziness started with Bears trading up for Trubisky, and didn't stop

Texans select Deshaun Watson 12th overall

New @HoustonTexans QB @DeshaunWatson4 is a two-time recipient of the Davey O'Brien Award & Manning Award and a two-time Heisman finalist pic.twitter.com/g6uh2P1jre — Texans PR (@TexansPR) April 28, 2017

New @HoustonTexans QB @DeshaunWatson4 compiled a 32-3 record as a starter with @ClemsonFB, good for a school-record .914 win %#TexansDraft pic.twitter.com/HAvXYqjBOh

— Texans PR (@TexansPR) April 28, 2017

Welcome @DeshaunWatson4 to the greatest city in the world with the greatest fans in the world. #NFLDraft #Texans — HPOU (@HPOUTX) April 28, 2017

PHOTOS: Red Carpet arrivals at the 2017 NFL Draft

PHOTOS: Fans at Texans Draft Party

Incredible moment.@DeshaunWatson4 is brought to tears as he reads a letter from his mom. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8Z0QMTfuxT

— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017

PHOTOS: 2017 Texans Cheerleaders make their debut

"Wake up everyday, know that I am blessed..."



Check 4️⃣'s suit/shirt... @HoustonTexans colors! pic.twitter.com/bq2Qtk6rVa — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 28, 2017

READ: Texans move up to get Deshaun Watson

@DeshaunWatson4 Welcome to the family!! Let’s go get it young fella!! 🤘🏾🤘�� — Kareem Jackson (@ReemBoi25) April 28, 2017

@DeshaunWatson4 I am now A very big fan of yours.😂😂✊🏾✊🏾 #HoustonTexans #NFLDraft — jadeveon clowney 7 (@clownejd) April 28, 2017

Welcome to Houston @DeshaunWatson4 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 28, 2017

READ: Myles Garrett goes No. 1 overall in 2017 NFL Draft

PHOTOS: Top QB prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft

INTERACTIVE: Top Offensive Prospects

PHOTOS: Texans 1st round draft picks through the years

INTERACTIVE: Top defensive prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft

© 2017 KHOU-TV