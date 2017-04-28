Round 2 of the NFL Draft is underway!
2nd Round
3rd ROUND, 67th OVERALL:— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2017
The @Saints select @Vol_Football RB @A_kamara6! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/aCSqB4FDwn
The @steelers select @USC_Athletics WR @TEAM_JUJU9 with the 62nd overall pick!#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/alcXnGlOVo— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2017
With the 60th overall pick, the @dallascowboys select @RunRalphieRun DB @Chido___!#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/D6WMw9f4UC— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2017
The Texans select Vanderbilt inside linebacker Zach Cunningham with the 57th overall pick.
With the 57th pick in the 2017 #NFLDraft, the #Texans select... pic.twitter.com/PYFlJYuVfa— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 29, 2017
Zac Cunningham on joining talented #Texans defense: "This is going to be a great experience for me."— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) April 29, 2017
New @HoustonTexans ILB @ZCunningham_LB posted 295 tackles, 39.5 TFLs, 6.0 sacks, 7 FF and 7 FR in 36 career games at @VandyFootball. pic.twitter.com/lg5tBArPcf— Texans PR (@TexansPR) April 29, 2017
Photos: Texans pick Vanderbilt ILB Cunningham in 2nd round of NFL Draft
The @RAIDERS select @UConnFootball DB @Obi_1nOnly with the 56th overall pick!#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/FjVFrLHa8z— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2017
.@GatorsFB CB @_31Flavorz goes to the @Lions with the 53rd overall pick!#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Bboz1f6ddY— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2017
The Cleveland Browns have selected another quarterback, this time DeShone Kizer of Notre Dame with the 52nd overall pick.
The @Browns select @NDFootball QB @DKizer_14 with the 52nd overall pick!#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/wBFH3eRtFc— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2017
Aggie Justin Evans, Texas A&M safety, is selected 50th overall by the Tampa Bay Bucaneers.
Congrats to @kingjayev, the newest member of the @TBBuccaneers #12thMan #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/96ELb4G5oP— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 29, 2017
With the 49th overall pick, the @Redskins select @AlabamaFTBL LB @Anderson_365.#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/S9SHqcsbq8— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2017
The Cincinnati Bengals select Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon 48th overall -- a pick considered controversial after video surfaced of Mixon punching a woman in 2014.
The @Bengals select @OU_Football RB Joe Mixon with the 48th overall pick.#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/d6bRfVPyKl— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2017
Houston Cougars linebacker Tyus Bowser is selected 47th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
CONGRATS @tbowser23! From the #HTownTakeover to the @NFL Selected 47th overall by the @Ravens! pic.twitter.com/klB8xW0gPJ— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) April 29, 2017
A second-round trend? Three of the first 11 picks in Round 2 of the NFL Draft are defensive backs from the University of Washington.
.@UW_Football = The new DB-U?— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2017
🤔🤔🤔 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/tE7IoOYfhA
With the 41st overall pick (via CIN), the @Vikings select @FSU_Football RB @dalvincook!#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/2f7ZFfY4NB— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017
The @Panthers select @OhioStateFB WR @CurtisSamuel4__ with the 40th overall pick!#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/wurahVa1Uk— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017
The @Chargers select @WKUFootball G @flamp76 with the 38th overall pick!#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/zIYNYyxYNW— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017
The @buffalobills select @ECUPiratesFB WR @ZayJones7 with the 37th overall pick (via the @RamsNFL)!#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Mx2erX3jQ7— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017
The @AZCardinals select @UW_Football DB @buddabaker32 with the 36th overall pick!#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/nCDMa2RvhB— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017
The @Seahawks select @MSU_Football DT @MSU_LEEK4 with the 35th overall pick!#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8treIJFWGJ— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017
The @Jaguars select @AlabamaFTBL OT Cam Robinson with the #34 overall pick (via the @Seahawks)!#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/1hzBYOGJZu— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017
With the first pick in the 2nd round (33rd overall), the @packers select @UW_Football CB @King_kevvoo! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/mcWJMihYwU— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017
Deshaun Watson arrives in Houston!
O'Brien on Watson: "His ability to retain information and be able to teach it back to us... We are looking forward to working with him."— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017
Watson: "Tom Savage was actually the first guy to shoot me a text. He was excited for me to be able to join the QB room."— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017
Watson: "Football is fun. It helped me get to this point right now. I love the challenges it brings. The adversity, the struggles."— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017
O'Brien: "He's a bright guy. We are looking forward to coaching him."— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017
Watson on Mom: "She made sure I was the right person off the field... [That] I was taking care of my responsibilities, being disciplined."— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017
Watson on learning: "Learn from the veteran guys. Learn about the organization. Learn the system & be the best teammate I can be."— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017
#KHOU11 #Texans DeShaun Watson reacts to the question about if he has to start the season on the bench pic.twitter.com/aYSB9ohq9Y— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) April 28, 2017
Watson: "I still have a lot to learn. I'm going to be a sponge."— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017
Watson on family support: "My mom. She's my rock. She's the one that raised me... My whole family plays a huge part of my support cast."— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017
Watson: "Just starting with the visit. Once I got here, the players brought me in... It felt like I was already on the team."— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017
#KHOU11 #Texans DeShaun Watson arrives at news conference pic.twitter.com/mib9zkSQT2— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) April 28, 2017
Here he is, Houston. #Texans pic.twitter.com/VnGpQ4ngIZ— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) April 28, 2017
Welcome to Houston, @DeshaunWatson4! #OneShot #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/N86NAYYlcZ— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 28, 2017
First look at QB @DeshaunWatson4's new @HoustonTexans jersey ahead of his 2 p.m. introductory press conference. pic.twitter.com/BkmCi9VdHt— Texans PR (@TexansPR) April 28, 2017
From the #Texans, new QB Deshaun Watson will wear No. 4. pic.twitter.com/GbNxpdShhk— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) April 28, 2017
.@DeshaunWatson4 has arrived in Houston! pic.twitter.com/wkK5ewJg9Y— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017
Lights. 💡— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017
Camera. 🎥
Watson! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/9dJelu9K3H
#KHOU11 #Texans first round pick @DeshaunWatson4 just arrived in H-Town! pic.twitter.com/9WVOV9cFYU— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) April 28, 2017
Texans select Deshaun Watson 12th overall
New @HoustonTexans QB @DeshaunWatson4 is a two-time recipient of the Davey O'Brien Award & Manning Award and a two-time Heisman finalist pic.twitter.com/g6uh2P1jre— Texans PR (@TexansPR) April 28, 2017
Thank you, @HoustonTexans. Blessed and ready to get to work. Loving this #NFLDraft #PaniniInstant card, go get https://t.co/63XlY6E7VO pic.twitter.com/twjq4lceHX— Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) April 28, 2017
New @HoustonTexans QB @DeshaunWatson4 compiled a 32-3 record as a starter with @ClemsonFB, good for a school-record .914 win %#TexansDraft pic.twitter.com/HAvXYqjBOh
— Texans PR (@TexansPR) April 28, 2017
Welcome @DeshaunWatson4 to the greatest city in the world with the greatest fans in the world. #NFLDraft #Texans— HPOU (@HPOUTX) April 28, 2017
Incredible moment.@DeshaunWatson4 is brought to tears as he reads a letter from his mom. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8Z0QMTfuxT
— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017
Hear from @DeshaunWatson4 himself!#TexansDraft #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/kp300YeDB1— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017
A moment you'll never forget, @DeshaunWatson4.#TexansDraft #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/3X54B5Xnfr
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017
Coming soon to the @HoustonTexans...@DeshaunWatson4 to @Nukdabomb! 🙌#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/3XYNv9T3TH— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017
"Wake up everyday, know that I am blessed..."— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 28, 2017
Check 4️⃣'s suit/shirt... @HoustonTexans colors! pic.twitter.com/bq2Qtk6rVa
Hot off the press. 🔥#TexansDraft @usnikefootball pic.twitter.com/WKnURf6ZRO— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017
TFW you are headed to Houston! #TexansDraft @DeshaunWatson4 pic.twitter.com/WMesPPGa9t— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017
Looking good rook! #TexansDraft @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/g3t3dtIAwx— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017
.@DeshaunWatson4, @HoustonTexans QB. 🙌#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/cTnA2KLziN— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017
Remember this quote from @Nukdabomb? Accurate. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/HQKeUrjYOa— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017
@DeshaunWatson4 Welcome to the family!! Let’s go get it young fella!! 🤘🏾🤘��— Kareem Jackson (@ReemBoi25) April 28, 2017
Welcome to Houston, @DeshaunWatson4!#TexansDraft #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/Sq4dyi9V8E— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017
@DeshaunWatson4 I am now A very big fan of yours.😂😂✊🏾✊🏾 #HoustonTexans #NFLDraft— jadeveon clowney 7 (@clownejd) April 28, 2017
Welcome to Houston @DeshaunWatson4— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 28, 2017
#currentmood pic.twitter.com/g8Ssc2nREN— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017
