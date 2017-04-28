KBMT
Texans pick Vanderbilt ILB Zach Cunningham in 2nd round

KHOU.com , KHOU 8:56 PM. CDT April 28, 2017

Round 2 of the NFL Draft is underway!

2nd Round

The Texans select Vanderbilt inside linebacker Zach Cunningham with the 57th overall pick.

The Cleveland Browns have selected another quarterback, this time DeShone Kizer of Notre Dame with the 52nd overall pick.

Aggie Justin Evans, Texas A&M safety, is selected 50th overall by the Tampa Bay Bucaneers.

The Cincinnati Bengals select Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon 48th overall -- a pick considered controversial after video surfaced of Mixon punching a woman in 2014.

Houston Cougars linebacker Tyus Bowser is selected 47th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

A second-round trend? Three of the first 11 picks in Round 2 of the NFL Draft are defensive backs from the University of Washington.

 

Deshaun Watson arrives in Houston!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Headlines

REACTION: What they're saying about the Texans drafting Deshaun Watson

READ: Texans move up to get Deshaun Watson

READ: Myles Garrett goes No. 1 overall in 2017 NFL Draft

READ: Another Watt joins J.J. and Derek in NFL

ANALYSIS: The craziness started with Bears trading up for Trubisky, and didn't stop

