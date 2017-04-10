Texans host Patriots, Cowboys in preseason

(Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans announced their opponents for the 2017 preseason Monday, which features a matchup against the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots at NRG Stadium.

Houston will open the preseason on the road against the Carolina Panthers before hosting the Patriots in Week 2. The Texans travel to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 3.

Week 4 marks the third straight year the Texans will wrap up the preseason against the Cowboys and 10th preseason matchup overall between the two teams. Houston leads the head-to-head preseason series at 5-4, dating back to the first contest in 2003. The Texans won 28-17 last season at AT&T Stadium to close out the preseason.

The exact dates and times for the games will be released at a later date.

HOUSTON TEXANS 2017 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Week/Date Opponent Kickoff Time Week 1, Aug. 10-14 at Carolina TBA Week 2, Aug. 17-21 NEW ENGLAND TBA Week 3, Aug. 24-28 at New Orleans TBA Week 4, Aug. 31-Sept. 1 DALLAS TBA

Here’s the complete NFL preseason schedule



WEEK 1: AUG. 10-14

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets

Washington Redskins at Baltimore Ravens





WEEK 2: AUGUST 17-21

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers

Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

New England Patriots at Houston Texans

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns

New York Jets at Detroit Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars





WEEK 3: AUGUST 24-27

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions

New York Jets at New York Giants

Oakland Raiders at Dallas Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings





WEEK 4: AUG. 31-SEPT. 1

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos

Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans

Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants at New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

Washington Redskins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

© 2017 KHOU-TV