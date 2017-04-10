Texans host Patriots, Cowboys in preseason

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans announced their opponents for the 2017 preseason Monday, which features a matchup against the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots at NRG Stadium.
Houston will open the preseason on the road against the Carolina Panthers before hosting the Patriots in Week 2. The Texans travel to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 3.
Week 4 marks the third straight year the Texans will wrap up the preseason against the Cowboys and 10th preseason matchup overall between the two teams. Houston leads the head-to-head preseason series at 5-4, dating back to the first contest in 2003. The Texans won 28-17 last season at AT&T Stadium to close out the preseason.
The exact dates and times for the games will be released at a later date.
HOUSTON TEXANS 2017 PRESEASON SCHEDULE
|
Week/Date
|
Opponent
|
Kickoff Time
|
Week 1, Aug. 10-14
|
at Carolina
|
TBA
|
Week 2, Aug. 17-21
|
NEW ENGLAND
|
TBA
|
Week 3, Aug. 24-28
|
at New Orleans
|
TBA
|
Week 4, Aug. 31-Sept. 1
|
DALLAS
|
TBA
Here’s the complete NFL preseason schedule
WEEK 1: AUG. 10-14
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams
Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts
Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers
Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots
Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns
Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals
Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers
Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants
San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals
Tennessee Titans at New York Jets
Washington Redskins at Baltimore Ravens
WEEK 2: AUGUST 17-21
Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles
Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans
Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals
Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers
Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins
Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys
Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders
Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks
New England Patriots at Houston Texans
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers
New York Giants at Cleveland Browns
New York Jets at Detroit Lions
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars
WEEK 3: AUGUST 24-27
Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons
Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars
Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins
Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints
Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers
Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles
New England Patriots at Detroit Lions
New York Jets at New York Giants
Oakland Raiders at Dallas Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings
WEEK 4: AUG. 31-SEPT. 1
Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos
Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints
Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears
Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans
Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills
Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings
New York Giants at New England Patriots
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers
Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders
Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
Washington Redskins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
