Close Testimony begins in trial of man accused of touching two young girls in sporting goods store BEAUMONT - Testimony has begun in the trial of a Southeast Texas man who is accused inappropriately touching two young girls in a Mid County sporting goods store last year. KBMT 7:44 PM. CDT April 04, 2017 More Stories It's $2 Tuesday at the fair Mar 30, 2017, 4:51 p.m. Bridge City toddler back home after contracting rare… Apr. 4, 2017, 7:19 a.m. Reports: Amazon lands $50M deal to stream NFL… Apr. 4, 2017, 8:24 p.m.