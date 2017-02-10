Ten years later, Iraq veteran meets former Boyet Jr. High pen pal

SLIDELL- The anticipation had been building since Saturday night.

"She sits down at that chair and just says to me, 'Okay, this is going to sound so creepy,'" recalled Montana Lipari, a waitress at A Touch of Italy, "I'm like waiting for it and she's like, 'Do you know an Elizabeth whose last name starts with a V?'"

The question came from an Air Force Iraq war veteran from Iowa, who had just started a spur-of-the-moment, get-away-from-life road trip, but had a flood of memories overcome her when she saw an interstate exit for Slidell.

The inquiry went from Lipari in the restaurant into a Facebook post that read, in part, "I'd like to thank this little girl-she gave me secret strength in a time where I would have been lifeless without her."

In a matter of days, Kaylee Roth thanked Elizabeth Varnado Raymond in person, ten years after Roth says the then-14-year-old Boyet Junior High student saved her soul during deployment with their pen pal relationship.

"It was letters to innocent people who didn't have to train, forgive my language, two to the chest, one to the head," said Roth, "I don't want that in my head. I don't want that there, and when I talked to her, I didn't have to be there and didn't have to be any part of my life."

The partnership-via-Postal Service started as a class assignment by Boyet teacher Vicci Fairchild. But it wasn't just Roth who was impacted by the experience.

"She helped make me strong and she showed me that she could find joy in even just writing me," said Raymond, "It made a big difference for when my sister went to bootcamp. I found the strength to write her because I had a hard time with that."

Two women today, connected by a small gesture of kindness a decade ago, that continues to carry a bond into tomorrow.

The Slidell Ladies for Liberty will be welcoming Kaylee back to town in March to be part of their monthly service member package-mailing event, which includes snacks, toiletries and letters from local students.



If you'd like to contribute to the organization's efforts, head to their website (http://www.slidellladiesforliberty.org/) and/or Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SlidellLadiesforLiberty/)



