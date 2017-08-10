KBMT
Close

Tax-free Weekend: Here's what you need to know

Tax-free weekend is Aug. 11 to Aug. 13. Here's how to make the most of those back-to-school deals.

KHOU 1:59 PM. CDT August 10, 2017

Ready. Set. Shop! It’s that time of year when you can shop tax-free in Texas starting Friday and running through Sunday.

Just in time for back-to-school shopping, the annual Sales Tax Holiday exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks under $100.

Shoppers will save about $8 on every $100 they spend. You can save even more at many stores that have sales on Tax-Free Weekend.

The tax exemption includes items sold online or on the phone.

Since tax-free weekend started in 1999, Texans have saved more than $1 billion. 

Examples of tax-free clothing, footwear:

  • Adult diapers
  • Baby clothes
  • Baby diapers
  • Blouses
  • Boots (general purpose; cowboy; hiking)
  • Bras
  • Caps (baseball, fishing, golf)
  • Children’s novelty costumes
  • Coats and wraps
  • Dresses
  • Employee uniforms (unless rented)
  • Gym suits and uniforms
  • Hats
  • Hooded shirts and hooded sweatshirts
  • Hosiery, including support hosiery
  • Jackets
  • Jeans
  • Jogging apparel
  • Neckwear and ties
  • Nightgowns and nightshirts
  • Pajamas
  • Pants
  • Panty hose
  • Raincoats and ponchos
  • Robes
  • Scout uniforms
  • Shirts
  • Shoes (most but not all)
  • Shorts
  • Skirts
  • Socks
  • Suits, slacks, and jackets
  • Sweaters
  • Swimsuits
  • Underclothes
  • Work clothes
  • Work uniforms
  • Workout clothes

Tax-free school supplies:

  • Binders
  • Book bags
  • Calculators
  • Cellophane tape
  • Blackboard chalk
  • Compasses
  • Composition books
  • Crayons
  • Erasers
  • Folders; expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila
  • Glue, paste and paste sticks
  • Highlighters
  • Index cards
  • Index card boxes
  • Legal pads
  • Lunch boxes
  • Markers (including dry erase markers)
  • Notebooks
  • Paper; loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper
  • Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
  • Pencil sharpeners
  • Pencils
  • Pens
  • Protractors
  • Rulers
  • Scissors
  • Writing tablets

For more information: Sales Tax Holiday 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories