Texas has worst drivers in the country, study says

SAN ANTONIO - According to a new study by Carinsurancecomparison.com, Texas is tied with Louisiana for the worst drivers in the country.

The study looked at a number of factors including careless driving, failure to obey traffic signals and speeding.

"Texas is a very busy state, I can say a lot of drives, a lot of people who don't really pay attention to the streets, street lights, they'll be on their phones too, a lot of people get very distracted," one Texan said.

Texas ranked third for drunk driving, ninth for speeding and ninth for fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. It was also in the top fifteen in every single category.

To check out the entire report, you can visit http://www.carinsurancecomparison.com/which-states-have-the-worst-drivers/#Table2016

