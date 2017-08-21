Students at St. Anne Catholic School witness solar eclipse

It was a first of a lifetime event for students at St. Anne Catholic School in Beaumont. Students stood outside around lunchtime as the moon passed between the earth and sun.

"I never thought I would actually see an eclipse,” said Maren Haller, an 8th grader. “We have been waiting for a while.”

However, before students watched the partial eclipse, they made sure to put on their approved solar glasses.

"The glasses are really cool actually and in the front, they are kind of like a mirror,” said Aston Burch, an 8th grader.

The solar eclipse in seven years is also striking attention to students at Saint Anne Catholic School. Saint Anne student Burch says that she believes we won't be watching it through normal solar glasses.

"They will have more revolutionary technology so we can see it better in using different things to see it,” said Burch.

