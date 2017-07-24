Strangers hold vigil for victims in smuggling tragedy

SAN ANTONIO-- A dark gray sky acted as the backdrop to an equally somber gathering Sunday as a group of people paid their respects to those who died and were injured or affected by a smuggling tragedy in southwest San Antonio.

None of them actually knew one another.

But that didn't stop the group from the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, or RAICES, from shedding tears and holding candles while remembering the lives of nine individuals who died while attempting a start fresh in the U.S.

RAICES leaders also used the time in front of the San Fernando Cathedral to demand immigration reform, protest human trafficking, and denounce measures the San Antonio Police Department took in the deadly truck investigation.

While nine dead may seem like a staggering number, ICE reported that 17 more individuals from the big rig were in grave condition battling life-threatening injuries, and as many as 100 may have been on board the trailer at one point.

